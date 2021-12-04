Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 122,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

