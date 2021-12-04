Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

