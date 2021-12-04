Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.33. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €59.59 ($67.72) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

