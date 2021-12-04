BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

