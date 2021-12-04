Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $931,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

