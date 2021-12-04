Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

