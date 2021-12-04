Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of UP stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

