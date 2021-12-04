Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 16,069 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE CANO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.