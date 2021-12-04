Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $170,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

