Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

