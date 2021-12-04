Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LON BIFF opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

