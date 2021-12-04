Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 138,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.7% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

