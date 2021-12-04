BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

