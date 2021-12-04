BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,564 shares of company stock valued at $560,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

