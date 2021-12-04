BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,915,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

