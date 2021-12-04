Bigbom 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,946.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Bigbom has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $250,272.78 and approximately $63,946.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

