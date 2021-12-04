BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BLRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

