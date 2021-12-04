bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.74 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

