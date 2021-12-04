Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0009 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $27,478.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.44 or 0.08288596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00082095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.85 or 0.99536186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.