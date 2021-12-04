BitcoiNote Reaches Market Cap of $116,749.26 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $116,749.26 and approximately $35.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,175,981 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

