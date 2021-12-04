Bitzeny Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $72,686.61 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00325650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

