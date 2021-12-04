BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) were down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 54 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

