BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40). Approximately 3,926 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

The stock has a market cap of £129.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.61.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.