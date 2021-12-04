BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $46.51 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

