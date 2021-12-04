Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $422,598.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

