BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €70.00 ($79.55) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €69.00 ($78.41).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNPQY. Barclays upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

