BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.02 ($72.75).

BNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €56.17 ($63.83). 3,232,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.00. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

