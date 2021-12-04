BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $61.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($59.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BNPQY opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

