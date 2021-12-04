BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

BOAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 479,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,574. BOA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

