Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,240. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.