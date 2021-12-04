Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,114.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,405.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.