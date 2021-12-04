Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys 17,730 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.