Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 444,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bridgetown by 302.2% during the second quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 151,088 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgetown by 32.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 195,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

