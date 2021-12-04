BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 92,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 603,658 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

