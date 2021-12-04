Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $650.00 at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $566.64.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.