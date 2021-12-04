Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

