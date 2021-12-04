Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LMST remained flat at $$18.90 during trading on Friday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

