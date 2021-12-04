Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

