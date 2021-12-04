Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,584,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

