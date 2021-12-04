Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $677.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 1,314,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

