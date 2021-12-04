Brokerages Set Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $83.40

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$84.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. Amundi has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

