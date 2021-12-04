Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $36.42

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,822,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,869,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

