Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.92

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

