Brokerages Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €136.57

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.57 ($155.19).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

ETR:SAP opened at €114.16 ($129.73) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €98.69 ($112.15) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is €122.50 and its 200-day moving average is €121.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

