Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £124.70

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($167.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.20 ($149.20) to £151 ($197.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

LON:SPX traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £156.85 ($204.93). The stock had a trading volume of 45,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($225.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 56.38.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

