Brokerages Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target at $88.00

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UFPI stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

