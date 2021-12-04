Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

