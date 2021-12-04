Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

