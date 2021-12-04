BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 108,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

