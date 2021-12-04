Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

